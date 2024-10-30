Buzzards in Cumbria, UK

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon belonging to the 510th Fighter Squadron flies above Cumbria, United Kingdom, Sept. 18, 2024. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)