    Buzzards in Cumbria, UK [Image 2 of 2]

    CUMBRIA, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon belonging to the 510th Fighter Squadron flies above Cumbria, United Kingdom, Sept. 18, 2024. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 08:46
    Location: CUMBRIA, GB
    F-16
    510 FS
    510th Fighter Squadron

