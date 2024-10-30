Equipment Operator 3rd Class Hudson Hyche assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 conducts a function check on his rifle during a field training exercise after arriving at Ft. Hunter Liggett on October 27, 2024. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 23:04
|Photo ID:
|8729818
|VIRIN:
|241027-N-BR551-1084
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|FT. HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 4 Seabees at Weapons Draw [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.