    USS Green Bay Conducts LCAC Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Green Bay Conducts LCAC Operations

    JAPAN

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (October 28, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Chief Petty Officer Dusty Lewis, right, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Abraham Silva, left, both assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) direct a Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) into the well deck during Keen Sword 25, Oct. 28, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)

