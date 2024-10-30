Portraits of Four Commanders Unveiled at Harlem Regiment Armory (Sept. 7, 2024)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A portrait of retired New York Army National Guard Col. Reginald “Reggie” Sanders, former commander of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, was unveiled during a ceremony at the Harlem Regiment Armory, N.Y., Sept 7, 2024. The 369th Sustainment Brigade, known for its storied history as the Harlem Hellfighters, honored four modern commanders in a portrait unveiling ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)