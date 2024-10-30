Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Portraits of Four Commanders Unveiled at Harlem Regiment Armory (Sept. 7, 2024) [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Portraits of Four Commanders Unveiled at Harlem Regiment Armory (Sept. 7, 2024)

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    A portrait of retired New York Army National Guard Col. Reginald “Reggie” Sanders, former commander of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, was unveiled during a ceremony at the Harlem Regiment Armory, N.Y., Sept 7, 2024. The 369th Sustainment Brigade, known for its storied history as the Harlem Hellfighters, honored four modern commanders in a portrait unveiling ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 22:43
    Photo ID: 8729813
    VIRIN: 240907-A-RV314-8787
    Resolution: 3680x2453
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portraits of Four Commanders Unveiled at Harlem Regiment Armory (Sept. 7, 2024) [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Portraits of Four Commanders Unveiled at Harlem Regiment Armory (Sept. 7, 2024)
    Portraits of Four Commanders Unveiled at Harlem Regiment Armory (Sept. 7, 2024)
    Portraits of Four Commanders Unveiled at Harlem Regiment Armory (Sept. 7, 2024)
    Portraits of Four Commanders Unveiled at Harlem Regiment Armory (Sept. 7, 2024)
    Portraits of Four Commanders Unveiled at Harlem Regiment Armory (Sept. 7, 2024)
    Portraits of Four Commanders Unveiled at Harlem Regiment Armory (Sept. 7, 2024)
    Portraits of Four Commanders Unveiled at Harlem Regiment Armory (Sept. 7, 2024)
    Portraits of Four Commanders Unveiled at Harlem Regiment Armory (Sept. 7, 2024)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Portraits of Four NYNG Commanders Unveiled at Harlem Regiment Armory

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Portrait
    commander
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    369SB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download