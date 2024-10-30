A portrait of retired New York Army National Guard Col. Reginald “Reggie” Sanders, former commander of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, was unveiled during a ceremony at the Harlem Regiment Armory, N.Y., Sept 7, 2024. The 369th Sustainment Brigade, known for its storied history as the Harlem Hellfighters, honored four modern commanders in a portrait unveiling ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 22:43
|Photo ID:
|8729813
|VIRIN:
|240907-A-RV314-8787
|Resolution:
|3680x2453
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Portraits of Four Commanders Unveiled at Harlem Regiment Armory (Sept. 7, 2024) [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Portraits of Four NYNG Commanders Unveiled at Harlem Regiment Armory
No keywords found.