Daniel K. Inouye International Airport held a joint training session where Airmen Leadership School

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Transportation Security Administration working dog searches for simulated contraband during a training session on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 30, 2024. The dog used its nose to locate a bag while surrounded by decoy suspects, detecting simulated contraband that an Airman was carrying to enhance airport security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)