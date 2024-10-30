Daniel K. Inouye International Airport held a joint training session where Airmen Leadership School

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Transportation Security Administration working dog searches for simulated contraband during a training session on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 30, 2024. The dog used its nose to locate a bag while surrounded by decoy suspects, detecting simulated contraband that an Airman was carrying to enhance airport security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 20:40
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Working Dog
    TSA

