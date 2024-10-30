Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daniel K. Inouye International Airport held a joint training session with Airmen Leadership School students [Image 4 of 4]

    Daniel K. Inouye International Airport held a joint training session with Airmen Leadership School students

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    Daniel K. Inouye International Airport working dog, sits during a training session on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 30, 2024. Dogs were trained to detect prohibited items at the airport, playing a crucial role in enhancing security measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 20:40
    Photo ID: 8729718
    VIRIN: 241030-F-NW874-1122
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 26.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport held a joint training session with Airmen Leadership School students [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    working dog
    TSA

