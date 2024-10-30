Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy youth earn honors for 2024 Army Energy Action Month posters [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort McCoy youth earn honors for 2024 Army Energy Action Month posters

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This poster by Harper Becker, a Fort McCoy, Wis., family member, earned second place in the 2024 Fort McCoy Army Energy Action Month Poster Contest. This was the first year the installation held the contest with children in the Fort McCoy Child and Youth Services program at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo)

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    2024 Army Energy Action Month
    Army energy resiliency

