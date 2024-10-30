Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st LAR holds memorial for former commanding officer

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st LAR holds memorial for former commanding officer

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, hold a memorial for Col. Dominique B. Neal at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 28, 2024. Neal, who served as the 1st LAR battalion commander from 2018 to 2020, passed away in September from pancreatic cancer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 14:15
    Photo ID: 8728651
    VIRIN: 241025-M-LU593-1243
    Resolution: 5609x3741
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st LAR holds memorial for former commanding officer, by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Blue Diamond
    1st LAR
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    1st MARDIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download