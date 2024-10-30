1st LAR holds memorial for former commanding officer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, hold a memorial for Col. Dominique B. Neal at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 28, 2024. Neal, who served as the 1st LAR battalion commander from 2018 to 2020, passed away in September from pancreatic cancer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)