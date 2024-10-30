U.S. Marines with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, hold a memorial for Col. Dominique B. Neal at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 28, 2024. Neal, who served as the 1st LAR battalion commander from 2018 to 2020, passed away in September from pancreatic cancer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 14:15
|Photo ID:
|8728651
|VIRIN:
|241025-M-LU593-1243
|Resolution:
|5609x3741
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st LAR holds memorial for former commanding officer, by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.