    HSM-74 Aviation Rescue Swimmer School Visit [Image 5 of 5]

    HSM-74 Aviation Rescue Swimmer School Visit

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Austen McClain 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    A student aviation rescue swimmer is hoisted back into an MH-60R Seahawk from the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 during a search-and-rescue demonstration onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, on Oct. 30, 2024. These exercises prepare students for real-world rescue scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Austen McClain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 11:27
    Photo ID: 8728173
    VIRIN: 241030-N-HN924-1005
    Resolution: 6635x4423
    Size: 8.17 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSM-74 Aviation Rescue Swimmer School Visit [Image 5 of 5], by Austen McClain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rescue swimmer
    NAS Pensacola
    US Navy
    Aviation Rescue Swimmer School
    Navy Training
    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC)

