    Boston Kicks Off First Army Week [Image 13 of 13]

    Boston Kicks Off First Army Week

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Robert Santiago, commissioner of the Boston veterans’ services department, gives a speech during the opening ceremony of the first annual Boston Army Week in Boston, Massachusetts October 28, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 11:16
    Photo ID: 8728166
    VIRIN: 241028-A-OE370-7879
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.44 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Boston
    USAREC
    OCAR
    Army Week
    NERB

