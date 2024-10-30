USACE commanding general visits temp debris site

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. William "Butch" Graham, Jr., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General and 56th Chief of Engineers visits one of the four USACE Temporary Debris and Reduction Sites accepting debris from counties devastated by Hurricane Helene. He discusses operations with debris personnel and checks on the well-being of responders while at the Buncombe County TDRS in Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 30, 2024.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to complete FEMA debris clearing missions in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies to aid in the recovery of areas of Western, North Carolina that have been devastated by Hurricane Helene.

(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)