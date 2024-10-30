Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Missile Range Facility Conducts Attack on Installation Drill for Citadel Pacific 24. [Image 3 of 3]

    Pacific Missile Range Facility Conducts Attack on Installation Drill for Citadel Pacific 24.

    KEKAHA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii (Oct. 30, 2024) Pacific Missile Range Facility personnel simulate activation of the emergency operations center for an installation attack drill as part of exercise Citadel Pacific 2024. Exercise Citadel Pacific 2024 is an anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted at installations across the Pacific. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility Conducts Attack on Installation Drill for Citadel Pacific 24. [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

