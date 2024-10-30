Pacific Missile Range Facility Conducts Attack on Installation Drill for Citadel Pacific 24.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii (Oct. 30, 2024) Pacific Missile Range Facility personnel simulate activation of the emergency operations center for an installation attack drill as part of exercise Citadel Pacific 2024. Exercise Citadel Pacific 2024 is an anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted at installations across the Pacific. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)