Daily Operations aboard USS Carl Vinson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241030-N-PV401-1021 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 30, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Seaman Recruit Mikenson Martial, a native of West Palm Beach, Florida, paints a padeye on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)