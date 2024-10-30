241030-N-PV401-1021 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 30, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Seaman Recruit Mikenson Martial, a native of West Palm Beach, Florida, paints a padeye on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 18:13
|Photo ID:
|8727043
|VIRIN:
|241030-N-PV401-1021
|Resolution:
|3905x2789
|Size:
|819.75 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operations aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Elizabeth Grubbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.