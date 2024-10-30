Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 2 of 4]

    Daily Operations aboard USS Carl Vinson

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241030-N-PV401-1021 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 30, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Seaman Recruit Mikenson Martial, a native of West Palm Beach, Florida, paints a padeye on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 18:13
    Photo ID: 8727043
    VIRIN: 241030-N-PV401-1021
    Resolution: 3905x2789
    Size: 819.75 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Daily Operations aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Elizabeth Grubbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operations
    aircraft carrier
    USS Carl Vinson
    Sailors

