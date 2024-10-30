Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Hosts Royal Navy First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff Adm. Sir Ben Key at the Pentagon [Image 4 of 4]

    CNO Hosts Royal Navy First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff Adm. Sir Ben Key at the Pentagon

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Royal Navy First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff Adm. Sir Ben Key, and U.S. Marine Corps Deputy Commandant for Plans, Policies and Operations Lt. Gen. James Bierman Jr. meet on the 10th anniversary of tri-service Delivering Combined Seapower charter at the Pentagon, Oct. 30, 2024. The charter is intended to achieve the Service Chiefs’ combined vision for US-UK interoperability moving toward interchangeability. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)

