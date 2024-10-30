Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National JROTC Raider Challenge | 2024 [Image 17 of 17]

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    The National Raider Challenge kicked off on October 24, 2024, at Ft. Knox, Kentucky. This annual championship is hosted by U.S. Army Cadet Command and will see over 4,000 JROTC cadets from nearly 300 high schools compete for the national title.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 15:19
    Photo ID: 8726770
    VIRIN: 241024-O-GF376-5377
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National JROTC Raider Challenge | 2024 [Image 17 of 17], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JROTC
    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    ROTC
    Army
    Cadet Command

