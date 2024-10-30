Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanuman Guardian 2024

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Hanuman Guardian 2024

    THAILAND

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Patrick Myers from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division looks down the scope of a sniper rifle during a situational training exercise during Exercise Hanuman Guardian, March 16, 2024, in Lop Buri, Thailand. Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral exercise designed to enhance mission readiness and interoperability between the Royal Thai Army and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 7th Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024
