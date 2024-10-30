U.S. Army Spc. Patrick Myers from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division looks down the scope of a sniper rifle during a situational training exercise during Exercise Hanuman Guardian, March 16, 2024, in Lop Buri, Thailand. Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral exercise designed to enhance mission readiness and interoperability between the Royal Thai Army and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 7th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 13:58
|Photo ID:
|8726536
|VIRIN:
|240316-A-TD292-1009
|Resolution:
|6285x4190
|Size:
|14.58 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hanuman Guardian 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.