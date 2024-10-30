Hanuman Guardian 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Patrick Myers from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division looks down the scope of a sniper rifle during a situational training exercise during Exercise Hanuman Guardian, March 16, 2024, in Lop Buri, Thailand. Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral exercise designed to enhance mission readiness and interoperability between the Royal Thai Army and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 7th Infantry Division)