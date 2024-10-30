Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Italian Air Force Education and Training Command/3rd Air Region commander visits Sheppard AFB [Image 4 of 5]

    Italian Air Force Education and Training Command/3rd Air Region commander visits Sheppard AFB

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Rachel Ross 

    82nd Training Wing

    Italian Air Force Lt. Gen. Silvano “Fritz” Frigerio, commander of Italian Air Force Education and Training Command/3rd Air Region, exchanges coins with U.S. Air Force Col. Kellie Courtland, 82d Training Wing Deputy Commander Oct. 30, 2024, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rachel Ross)

