Pri-Fly view

Marine Maj. Brian Kimmins, landing signal officer, watches from Pri-Fly aboard Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH-184) as an F-35B Lightning II short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft prepares to recover during developmental sea trials in the eastern Pacific Ocean Oct. 27, 2024. A joint team consisting of F-35 Patuxent River Integrated Test Force flight test members, Kaga’s crew, and U.S. Sailors and Marines are executing developmental test to gather the necessary data to certify the STOVL variant of the 5th generation aircraft for aircraft operations aboard the MSDF’s largest ship. The results of the testing will contribute to improved interoperability between Japan and the United States, strengthening the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance and contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Kimmins is the officer in charge, STOVL LSO school. Japan is an F-35 Joint Program Office foreign military sales customer planning to purchase 42 F-35Bs. The F-35 Joint Program Office continues to develop, produce, and sustain the F-35 Air System to fulfill its mandate to deliver a capable, available, and affordable air system with fifth-generation capabilities.