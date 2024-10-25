Career-Focused FFA Students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alicia Nance (left), Education Services Specialist for the United States Army Recruiting Command, speaks to attendees at the 97th Annual Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis Oct. 25, 2024. High school students interested in agricultural professions were able to interact with agencies and learn more about their future career opportunities.