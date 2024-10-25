From AI to Cannons: The Long Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional Team Showcases Army's Modernization at AUSA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Rory Crooks, director of the Long Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional Team, speaks during "Integrating AI-enabled, All-source Fused Intel to Increase the Tempo of Decision Making & Combat Lethality" Warriors Corner at the 2024 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C., Oct. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Annie Odom)