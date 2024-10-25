Brig. Gen. Rory Crooks, director of the Long Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional Team, speaks during "Integrating AI-enabled, All-source Fused Intel to Increase the Tempo of Decision Making & Combat Lethality" Warriors Corner at the 2024 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C., Oct. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Annie Odom)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 12:32
|Photo ID:
|8723927
|VIRIN:
|241016-O-SN508-7182
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From AI to Cannons: The Long Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional Team Showcases Army's Modernization at AUSA [Image 4 of 4], by Jamie Southerland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From AI to Cannons: The Long Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional Team Showcases Army's Modernization at AUSA
No keywords found.