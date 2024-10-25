Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts flight quarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241028-N-NO999-2108 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 28, 2024) U.S. Sailors prepare to attach a fueling hose to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). (Official U.S. Navy photo)