Ramstein Opens KMC’S First Spouse Hub

Members of the Kaiserslautern Military community participate in the Spouse Hub opening at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 28, 2024. The Ramstein Military and Family Readiness Center opened the Spouse Hub facility, housed in the Enlisted Club on Ramstein AB, and is intended to be a central location for spouses to build connections, gather information and receive assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)