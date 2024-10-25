Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Opens KMC’S First Spouse Hub [Image 5 of 5]

    Ramstein Opens KMC’S First Spouse Hub

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Members of the Kaiserslautern Military community participate in the Spouse Hub opening at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 28, 2024. The Ramstein Military and Family Readiness Center opened the Spouse Hub facility, housed in the Enlisted Club on Ramstein AB, and is intended to be a central location for spouses to build connections, gather information and receive assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 04:25
    Photo ID: 8723135
    VIRIN: 241028-F-OS112-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
