    NWS Yorktown ASF academy completion [Image 2 of 3]

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, Va. (October 28, 2024) CS2 William Whitten III., is presented with a Certificate of Completion of the installation’s rigorous Auxiliary Security Force Academy by ENS Darelle Moore, Security Officer onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The two week long academy was taught be members of the installation’s Security Department, and provides graduates the requisite skillset and knowledge base to serve as augmented members of the installation’s Security Department. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 23:06
    VIRIN: 241028-N-TG517-1185
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Auxiliary Security Force
    Naval Security Forces
    Law Enforcement Training

