    Future leaders come together [Image 7 of 7]

    Future leaders come together

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    ROTC Cadets from Dorchester watch as the Army flag rose above City Hall Plaza as part of Army Week Boston Oct. 28.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 13:54
    Photo ID: 8722201
    VIRIN: 241028-O-HX738-2465
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future leaders come together [Image 7 of 7], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Week Boston
    U.S. Army reserve
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Boston City Hall Plaza

