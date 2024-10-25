Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Band Bugler Sounds "Taps" Amid Snowstorm at Arlington [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Band Bugler Sounds &quot;Taps&quot; Amid Snowstorm at Arlington

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Adrienne Doctor, a bugler with The U.S. Army Band “Pershing's Own,” sounds "Taps" in Arlington National Cemetery during a snowstorm, Jan. 19, 2024, in Arlington, Va. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 10:28
    Photo ID: 8721748
    VIRIN: 240119-A-QD602-5367
    Resolution: 3925x2617
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Band Bugler Sounds "Taps" Amid Snowstorm at Arlington [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Country Star and Army Reserve Warrant Officer Craig Morgan Performs with U.S. Army Band on Memorial Day
    Chief of Staff of the India Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony
    First Female Drum Major Leads U.S. Army Band in Ceremony at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    U.S. Army Band Bugler Sounds &quot;Taps&quot; Amid Snowstorm at Arlington

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download