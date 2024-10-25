U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Adrienne Doctor, a bugler with The U.S. Army Band “Pershing's Own,” sounds "Taps" in Arlington National Cemetery during a snowstorm, Jan. 19, 2024, in Arlington, Va. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 10:28
|Photo ID:
|8721748
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-QD602-5367
|Resolution:
|3925x2617
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Band Bugler Sounds "Taps" Amid Snowstorm at Arlington [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.