Preparing for the 2025 Parade Season and Ceremonies

Sgt. Tyrieq Stinger, data systems administrator, Headquarters & Service Company, executes “draw sword” during Sword Ceremonial Drill School at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. Oct. 24, 2024. During this three week long course, Marines receive vigorous training on fundamentals of marching and sword manual for the upcoming 2025 parade season and ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Prelle)