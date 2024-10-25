Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing for the 2025 Parade Season and Ceremonies [Image 7 of 8]

    Preparing for the 2025 Parade Season and Ceremonies

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Prelle 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Sgt. Tyrieq Stinger, data systems administrator, Headquarters & Service Company, executes “draw sword” during Sword Ceremonial Drill School at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. Oct. 24, 2024. During this three week long course, Marines receive vigorous training on fundamentals of marching and sword manual for the upcoming 2025 parade season and ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Prelle)

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    The Commandant's Own
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I
    Oldest Post of the Corps

