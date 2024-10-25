Sgt. Tyrieq Stinger, data systems administrator, Headquarters & Service Company, executes “draw sword” during Sword Ceremonial Drill School at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. Oct. 24, 2024. During this three week long course, Marines receive vigorous training on fundamentals of marching and sword manual for the upcoming 2025 parade season and ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Prelle)
|10.24.2024
|10.28.2024 10:21
|8721738
|241024-M-IW482-1223
|5539x3693
|1.5 MB
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|2
|0
This work, Preparing for the 2025 Parade Season and Ceremonies [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Christopher Prelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.