Dutch Ministry of Defense workforce at Eygelshoven hosts family day event at APS-2 site

Some children pose for a photo in front of a U.S. Flag at the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in the Netherlands Oct. 13 during a family day event, there. Hosted by the Dutch Ministry of Defense workforce, nearly 500 DMOD employees and their family members, as well as Soldiers and Army Civilians from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux and their families, attended the event. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)