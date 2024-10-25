Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kyle King winning MCM [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kyle King winning MCM

    UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Shannon Collins    

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    Hope Sweetnam greets congratulates her boyfriend, Marine Maj. Kyle King, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, 29 Palms, California, for winning the 49th Marine Corps Marathon. King was the first active-duty Marine to win the MCM in 2022 in more than 30 years. (U.S. Defense Department photo by Shannon Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 18:56
    Photo ID: 8721159
    VIRIN: 241027-D-SQ495-1010
    Resolution: 1488x2400
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kyle King winning MCM [Image 2 of 2], by Shannon Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kyle King winning MCM
    Kyle King winning MCM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCM
    MCM2024
    Kyle King

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download