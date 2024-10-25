Kyle King winning MCM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hope Sweetnam greets congratulates her boyfriend, Marine Maj. Kyle King, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, 29 Palms, California, for winning the 49th Marine Corps Marathon. King was the first active-duty Marine to win the MCM in 2022 in more than 30 years. (U.S. Defense Department photo by Shannon Collins)