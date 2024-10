Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater crew medevacs a 85-year-old man from a 36-foot recreational vessel 1 mile off St Petersburg, Florida, October 27, 2024. The man, who was reportedly experiencing heart attack-like symptoms, was safely transported to Tampa General Hospital in Tampa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station St Petersburg)