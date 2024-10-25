Date Taken: 10.23.2024 Date Posted: 10.27.2024 13:55 Photo ID: 8720909 VIRIN: 241024-N-NI474-1082 Resolution: 5886x3474 Size: 4.5 MB Location: HOMOSASSA, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA Operations in Citrus County [Image 12 of 12], by CPO Daniel M. Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.