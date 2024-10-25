Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241027-N-FY193-1206 NORTH SEA (Oct. 27, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, transports cargo to the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a vertical replenishment while participating in the NATO-led maritime vigilance activity Neptune Strike 24-2, Oct. 27, highlighting the strike group’s commitment to supporting NATO operations and collective defense of the Alliance. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)