Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard test their swimming confidence and survivability in water during the Combat Water Survival Test while attending the Ranger and Sapper Assessment Program at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 25, 2024. RSAP tests the skills, fitness and grit of Pennsylvania National Guard service members and prepares them for the rigors of Ranger or Sapper School. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)