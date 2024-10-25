Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8TSC Soldier leaves childhood town of 240 people for opportunities in Army

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Spc. Jakala Rogers poses for a photo on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 25, 2025. Rogers decision to join the Army influenced her brother Delvontae to join and is now serving as a multiple launch rocket system crewmember with 210th Field Artillery Brigade in the Republic of Korea.

