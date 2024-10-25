8TSC Soldier leaves childhood town of 240 people for opportunities in Army

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – With a population hovering around 240 people, Spc. Jakayla Rogers had two things on her mind growing up, getting out of Sweet Water, Alabama and going to college. Unfortunately for Rogers, at times, both those goals felt unattainable.



It wasn’t until Rogers visited an Army recruiting station with her younger brother in January 2022 when she was able to envision herself living a life outside of Sweet Water.



“The Army was the best way to get out of my hometown and be able to go to college,” said Rogers. “I knew I had to find a way to pay for college myself, and the Army was the best option.”



After signing her enlistment contract as an information technology specialist and completing her initial and advanced training, Rogers joined Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, checking off her goal of leaving her hometown.



Before long, Rogers began utilizing the Army’s tuition assistance during her off-duty time to go to college, helping her realize her second goal she set for herself back in Alabama.



“I’ve always liked computers, I like to be able to take them apart and see how they work,” said Rogers.



Rogers is pursuing a degree in computer technology with the hopes it helps with a new goal she set for herself. She has her eyes set on becoming a warrant officer in the IT field. Warrant officers are the Army’s technical experts and relied upon daily to solve complex problems.



As she reflects on how far she’s come in under three years of service, she’s confident she made the right choice when she walked into that recruiting station years ago, but not for the reasons she initially thought.



“College, the traveling, I meet great people, but honestly it’s the stability,” said Rogers. “I don’t have to worry about whether or not I’m going to get paid, whether or not I’m going to have food, or have a place to sleep at night.”



In many ways, the Army has transformed Rogers’ life, while also opening her world. She’s living 4,000 miles away from where she grew up, and in the summer of 2023, she supported Exercise Talisman Sabre in Australia. It was the first time she has traveled outside the U.S.



“Australia was fun, it was so nice to get out of country. When we weren’t working, they let us go adventure and see so many things. I don’t think I would have been able to ever see it if it hadn’t been for the Army,” said Rogers. “Working with the Australians was wonderful; they are very nice and welcoming people.”



Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with 13 multinational participants during the 2023 iteration.



“During Talisman Sabre, Spc. Rogers served as a 25B and supported white cell operations by enabling the brigade’s command and control center,” said Master Sgt. Michael Blackwell, communication chief for 130th ENG BDE. “She exceeded expectations of the command team and was lauded for her technical knowledge and customer service.”



Rogers’ internal drive for success both professionally and personally makes her an invaluable asset to her section.



“Spc. Rogers is a true asset to the team. Her reliable work supports the team and ensures that everything functions as it should, making a real difference in daily operations,” said Blackwell. “Her willingness to assist others really helps strengthen our team and enhances productivity.”



It’s the small things that makes her standout, she always takes the extra step to ensure each customer’s problem is solved to the best of her ability.



“She's the kind of Soldier people rely on and ask for by name,” said Sgt. Jamar Dent, a signal operations support specialist with 130th ENG BDE.



Having served with Rogers for the past two years, Dent has noticed Rogers’ growth in how she conducts herself, her ability to take charge and lead, and the high standards she always maintains.



“I've seen her develop as a Soldier through her work ethic and leadership ability,” said Dent. “She's always been phenomenal at her job, but through her experience the last couple years she’s shown a full realization of her role as a 25B in our brigade. She's also demonstrated the ability to teach others in our section to take the reins in her absence.”



Rogers’ success in the Army is inspiring more than those that she works with. The seed that was planted when her brother accompanied her to the recruiting office in Sweet Water imbedded the idea that the Army could be in his future too.



“After I graduated basic training, I went home and my brother asked me about the Army. I hadn’t even arrived at my first duty station and I told him I was already in love with the it,” said Rogers. “I was happy I had officially gotten out of Alabama; I had a stable job and met some amazing people.”



That was all the reassurance Delvontae Rogers needed. Seeing the success his sister is having, turned his uncertainty into confidence about his own future.



“I joined the Army in 2022 right after high school, and there were times where I would literally have to ask myself what I wanted to do,” said Spc. Delvontae Rogers, a multiple launch rocket system crewmember with 210th Field Artillery Brigade in the Republic of Korea. “I was always hesitant to go to the recruiter’s office, so when my sister went, I went. It’s been like that my whole life; I usually just follow my sister.”



Rogers has accomplished a lot in her short time in the Army. From leaving her hometown to traveling across the globe, going to college, meeting new people, and inspiring her brother to join, Rogers is just getting started.



“The Army is very developmental, a 10 out of 10, something I would recommend to anybody because it has helped develop me as a person both in my career and outside the Army,” said Rogers. “I’m ready for the next challenge.”

