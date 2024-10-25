Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Speaks at AFCEA TechNet Indo-Pacific [Image 3 of 6]

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Speaks at AFCEA TechNet Indo-Pacific

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks at AFCEA’s TechNet Indo-Pacific in Honolulu, Oct. 24, 2024. Part of a three-day conference by AFCEA International and AFCEA Hawaii, the event focuses on new and complex challenges facing a joint multi-domain environment, emerging and evolving technology capabilities, and the potential impact of regional defense issues on industry and government with an emphasis on varied perspectives from across the region. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    TAGS

    AFCEA
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM
    TechNet

