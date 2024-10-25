Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VA Deputy Secretary Tanya Bradsher Visits JBLE

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Lt. Col. Joshua Ford, chief of operations, 597th Transportation Brigade, Tanya Bradsher, Veterans Affairs deputy secretary, middle, and Walt Dannenberg, Veterans Affairs Hampton healthcare medical acting executive director, discuss health, education, disability, and financial benefits during her visit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 25, 2024. Bradsher is a combat veteran who served for 20 years in the United States Army and uses her experience to better aid veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)

