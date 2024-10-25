VA Deputy Secretary Tanya Bradsher Visits JBLE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Joshua Ford, chief of operations, 597th Transportation Brigade, Tanya Bradsher, Veterans Affairs deputy secretary, middle, and Walt Dannenberg, Veterans Affairs Hampton healthcare medical acting executive director, discuss health, education, disability, and financial benefits during her visit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 25, 2024. Bradsher is a combat veteran who served for 20 years in the United States Army and uses her experience to better aid veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)