MacDill is preparing for flu season

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief, left, receives a flu shot from Tech. Sgt. Orlando Navarro, 6th Healthcare Operations Squadron clinical specialty flight chief, right, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. The 6th Medical Group provides all MacDill personnel vaccinations to ensure their health and wellness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)