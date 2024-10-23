Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill is preparing for flu season [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MacDill is preparing for flu season

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief, left, receives a flu shot from Tech. Sgt. Orlando Navarro, 6th Healthcare Operations Squadron clinical specialty flight chief, right, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. The 6th Medical Group provides all MacDill personnel vaccinations to ensure their health and wellness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 10:05
    Photo ID: 8718437
    VIRIN: 241023-F-SI502-1103
    Resolution: 3666x2576
    Size: 999.18 KB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill is preparing for flu season [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill AFB is preparing for flu season
    MacDill is preparing for flu season
    MacDill AFB is preparing for flu season

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flu season
    flu shot
    MacDill Air Force Base
    6th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download