Stepping into the next rank

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, shakes the hand of Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Sallet, a weather craftsman assigned to the 6th Operations Support Squadron, after his selection for the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. The STEP promotion program allows commanders the opportunity to immediately promote a limited number of Airmen with exceptional potential for promotion to the grades of staff sergeant through master sergeant.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)