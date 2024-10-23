Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stepping into the next rank [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Stepping into the next rank

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, shakes the hand of Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Sallet, a weather craftsman assigned to the 6th Operations Support Squadron, after his selection for the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. The STEP promotion program allows commanders the opportunity to immediately promote a limited number of Airmen with exceptional potential for promotion to the grades of staff sergeant through master sergeant.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 09:44
    Photo ID: 8718407
    VIRIN: 241023-F-SI502-1014
    Resolution: 5628x4024
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stepping into the next rank [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Stepping into the next rank signing
    Stepping into the next rank signing
    Stepping into the next rank
    Stepping into the next rank
    Stepping into the next rank
    Stepping into the next rank
    Stepping into the next rank
    Stepping into the next rank
    Stepping into the next rank

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    STEP
    recognition
    Stripes for Exceptional Performers program
    STEP promotion program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download