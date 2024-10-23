Platoon Water Purification System Testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cort Russell, left, a water support technician and native of Palestine, Texas, fills Hospital Corpsman 2nd class Pablo Pellecer’s nalgene bottle with purified water in preparation for exercise Freezing Winds 24 in Dragsvik, Finland, Oct. 24, 2024. U.S. Marines trained on and tested the water purification system to ensure potable water can be created to sustain extended operations in austere and demanding environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)