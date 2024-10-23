Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Platoon Water Purification System Testing [Image 4 of 4]

    Platoon Water Purification System Testing

    DRAGSVIK, FINLAND

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cort Russell, left, a water support technician and native of Palestine, Texas, fills Hospital Corpsman 2nd class Pablo Pellecer’s nalgene bottle with purified water in preparation for exercise Freezing Winds 24 in Dragsvik, Finland, Oct. 24, 2024. U.S. Marines trained on and tested the water purification system to ensure potable water can be created to sustain extended operations in austere and demanding environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

