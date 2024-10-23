Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH-60 Black Hawks in flight

    UH-60 Black Hawks in flight

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Idaho Army National Guard's State Aviation Group pilots from the 183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion fly a UH-60 Black Hawk over Idaho's beautiful landscapes on Oct. 5, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 15:16
    Photo ID: 8716996
    VIRIN: 241005-F-AY311-1823
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-60 Black Hawks in flight [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Pilots
    Idaho Army National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur
    183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion

