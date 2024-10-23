HM3 Ryan Robinson; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ryan Robinson with 2nd Dental Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, and a native of Sacramento, California, poses for a portrait on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 22, 2024. According to Robinson’s leadership, he was selected as Warrior of the Week for his multifaceted approach to his work by fulfilling many roles outside of his military occupational specialty. Robinson has applied to be a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor and aided eight sailors in receiving their Fleet Marine Forces pin. When asked what his current goals are, Robinson replied, “My goal right now is to help develop Sailors at the command before I leave, so it's not really about me anymore, it's about all the Sailors that are here now and teaching them exactly what they should do, helping them reach their goals.” Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Sgt. Mary Kohlmann)