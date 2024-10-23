Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Flight Deck Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SULU SEA (Oct. 19, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), embark onto a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey, attached to Marine Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while the ship steams in the Sulu Sea, Oct. 19, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)