Chief of Staff of the Army and Sergeant Major of the Army visit Fort Campbell

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George walks off the Campbell Army Airfield during a visit to Fort Campbell, Ky., on Oct. 23, 2024. The visit included meetings with leadership across the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), an in depth look at the capabilities of the units at Fort Campbell and a summit with battalion leadership across the division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner)