A pin is heated up prior to a heat and beat Oct. 23, 2024, during the annual Buoy Tender Round-up held in Portsmouth, Virginia. The Round-up gives crews an opportunity to compete, build camaraderie, and socialize with others that share their missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)