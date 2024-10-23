Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illinois Cavalry Troops Train with Live TOW Missiles at Fort McCoy [Image 25 of 25]

    Illinois Cavalry Troops Train with Live TOW Missiles at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers from the 106th and 216th Cavalry Regiments of the Illinois National Guard train on a live-fire range at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on August 29, 2024. They honed their skills using live TOW missiles, a long-range precision anti-tank weapon system. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Wisconsin
    TOW Missile
    Illinois National Guard
    Training
    Army National Guard
    Fort McCoy

