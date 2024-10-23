Illinois Cavalry Troops Train with Live TOW Missiles at Fort McCoy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 106th and 216th Cavalry Regiments of the Illinois National Guard train on a live-fire range at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on August 29, 2024. They honed their skills using live TOW missiles, a long-range precision anti-tank weapon system. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)