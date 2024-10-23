Ing. Wilmel Varela briefs attendants during the Río Puerto Nuevo Flood Risk Management Project, Contract 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ing. Wilmel Varela, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Caribbean District, offers details on the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge replacement construction project in San Juan, Puerto Rico.



The work scope includes the replacement of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Bridge structures with a wider two-span structure design to improve flow and reduce debris accumulation. It involves the widening and deepening of the existing channel via two drilled shaft walls, demolition of the current structure, riprap scour protection, new stormwater inlets for drainage across the wall into the channel.