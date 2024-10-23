Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ing. Wilmel Varela briefs attendants during the Río Puerto Nuevo Flood Risk Management Project, Contract 2 [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ing. Wilmel Varela briefs attendants during the Río Puerto Nuevo Flood Risk Management Project, Contract 2

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Jennifer Garcia 

    Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico

    Ing. Wilmel Varela, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Caribbean District, offers details on the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge replacement construction project in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

    The work scope includes the replacement of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Bridge structures with a wider two-span structure design to improve flow and reduce debris accumulation. It involves the widening and deepening of the existing channel via two drilled shaft walls, demolition of the current structure, riprap scour protection, new stormwater inlets for drainage across the wall into the channel.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 15:08
    Photo ID: 8714246
    VIRIN: 240904-A-TM125-5725
    Resolution: 5670x3185
    Size: 901.13 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ing. Wilmel Varela briefs attendants during the Río Puerto Nuevo Flood Risk Management Project, Contract 2 [Image 4 of 4], by Jennifer Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Caribbean District Congratulates Ms. Jacqueline Keiser on her Selection as the 2024 LTG John Morris Civilian of the Year
    Image of Río La Plata in the Municipality of Dorado, Puerto Rico
    USACE Caribbean District and PREPA Sign Memorandum of Understanding
    Ing. Wilmel Varela briefs attendants during the Río Puerto Nuevo Flood Risk Management Project, Contract 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Construction Project
    Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Flood Risk Management
    Bridge Replacement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download