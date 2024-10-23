Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Sgt. Taylor Smith [Image 1 of 3]

    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Sgt. Taylor Smith

    BELGIUM

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Richard Komurek 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    U.S. Army Sgt. Taylor Smith engages with members of the Benelux community through his passion for weightlifting and fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Komurek, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    This work, USAG Benelux Spotlight: Sgt. Taylor Smith [Image 3 of 3], by Richard Komurek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Sgt. Taylor Smith

    resilience
    fitness
    weightlifting
    Religious Affairs
    USAG Benelux
    armynewswire

