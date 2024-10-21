Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Public Affairs Specialist Respond to Hurricane Helene In North Carolina [Image 2 of 4]

    USACE Public Affairs Specialist Respond to Hurricane Helene In North Carolina

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Dylan Burnell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Dave Connolly, Wilmington District Public Affairs Chief, and Emily Stark, Charleston District Public Affairs Specialist, review a situation report at the University of North Carolina Asheville on Oct. 22, 2024.

    USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses, but is just one piece of a much larger Army and DOD team working to support federal, state, and local partners.

    The Wilmington District oversees the disaster response and relief effort on behalf of USACE in North Carolina. The district provides support to western North Carolina through execution of FEMA mission assignments. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Dylan Burnell)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 08:16
    VIRIN: 241022-A-SL031-2002
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
