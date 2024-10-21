USACE Public Affairs Specialist Respond to Hurricane Helene In North Carolina

Dave Connolly, Wilmington District Public Affairs Chief, and Emily Stark, Charleston District Public Affairs Specialist, review a situation report at the University of North Carolina Asheville on Oct. 22, 2024.
USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses, but is just one piece of a much larger Army and DOD team working to support federal, state, and local partners.
The Wilmington District oversees the disaster response and relief effort on behalf of USACE in North Carolina. The district provides support to western North Carolina through execution of FEMA mission assignments. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Dylan Burnell)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 08:16
|Photo ID:
|8713336
|VIRIN:
|241022-A-SL031-2002
|Resolution:
|5044x3648
|Size:
|11.55 MB
|Location:
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
