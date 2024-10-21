Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — October

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — October

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2019

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Troops drive a military vehicle on the cantonment area Oct. 17, 2019, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The troops were among more than 6,000 service members who trained at the installation in mid-October 2019. National Guard units from Wisconsin and Illinois were among those holding training as well as Army Reserve and Marine units. Troops were completing weapons qualification, truck gunnery, and related training. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2019
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 00:12
    Photo ID: 8712966
    VIRIN: 191017-A-OK556-8201
    Resolution: 5690x3794
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — October [Image 27 of 27], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    transient troop training

