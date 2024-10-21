This Month in Fort McCoy History — October

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Troops drive a military vehicle on the cantonment area Oct. 17, 2019, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The troops were among more than 6,000 service members who trained at the installation in mid-October 2019. National Guard units from Wisconsin and Illinois were among those holding training as well as Army Reserve and Marine units. Troops were completing weapons qualification, truck gunnery, and related training. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)