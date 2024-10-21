IOS students visit Alabama Supreme Court

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Pate addresses students from the International Officer School at the Alabama Supreme Court in Montgomery, Alabama, Oct. 4, 2024. The visit was part of the Fields Studies Program, which offers international students and military visitors a comprehensive understanding of American culture, institutions, and values through various visits around Montgomery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)